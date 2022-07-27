Dorothy (Parodi) Hoffman

July 4, 1923 - July 9, 2022

Born on the Fourth of July, 1923, Dorothy (Parodi) Hoffman was destined to be a firecracker, and for 99 fabulous years she lit up every room that she entered. On July 9th, 2022, she graced us with her mega-watt smile for the last time, and passed peacefully surrounded by her family.

As a Napa County native, she spent her life dedicated to serving our community. After graduating from St. Helena HS (1941) she attended nursing school and returned to Napa to serve as a surgical nurse at Parks Victory Memorial Hospital. She married Joseph Hoffman, a fellow St. Helena graduate (1925-1979), and welcomed their daughter Jody in 1956. As always, she was never satisfied with maintaining the status quo and became a working mother through the 1960s and beyond, eventually retiring from the City of St. Helena at the age of 65.

For many this is where their story starts to slow down, but not for our Dorothy. She traveled the world taking month-long trips to safari in Kenya, hike the Great Wall of China, and sip wine in Greece, Italy and France. She was heavily involved with the Emblem Club for over a decade, even serving as the president (1989-90) and the president of the Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society (2003-2007). In her 80s, she spearheaded the efforts to restore the 1860 Nichelini Homestead cabin, preserving it for generations to come by making it a certified National historical landmark.

Fiercely competitive, she spent decades playing and winning bocce ball tournaments well into her 90s. She had a curious mind and was a life-long learner and pursuer of new passions. She was perpetually reading, crocheting, painting or sewing and shared these hand-made treasures with those she loved.

Dorothy was accomplished in so many facets of her life, however if you asked her she'd say her greatest achievement was being a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Present for every swim, wrestling, or gymnastics meet and on the sidelines of every football game with her cowbell. She served as her family's number one cheerleader.

Her legacy is continued by her daughter Jody Yepson (Neil Yepson), her grandchildren JJ (Krysta), Jeremy (Elisa), Christopher (Noreen), and Haylee (Terrence), and her great-grandchildren Duke, Siena, Dominic and a great-grandson due in October. As well as many other family members and friends whose lives have been richly blessed by this magnificent woman.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 31st. Please RSVP to Jody (mrsyepson@yahoo.com) by Monday, July 25th for additional information. Please come dressed in your best red, white, and blue outfit to pay tribute to Dorothy. The family also asks attendees to bring a printed version of your favorite picture with/of Dorothy to be included in a memorial scrapbook. If you feel moved, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Napa Chapter of the Salvation Army or a local charity of your choice.