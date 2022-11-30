Dorothy (Rossi) V. Jensen

NAPA - Dorothy Virginia (Rossi) Jensen, 97, a life-long resident of the Napa Valley, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 20, 2022, at a local care home.

Born November 1, 1925, in Yountville, she was the daughter of the late Antone and Domenica Fagiani Rossi. In her early life she worked as a clerk at Napa's Rossi Grocery and Deli, Berglund Tractor, and the old Sunsweet packaging facility. She was a devoted wife and homemaker to her husband Charles Svend Jensen who spent his career with PG&E.

Dorothy was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Church and the St. John's Mothers Club. Dorothy and Charlie were familiar faces in Napa's Italian community active in the Sons of Italy and the ICF. Together the couple enjoyed travel, fishing, crabbing, square dancing, and Dorothy was always up for Bingo. She was a wonderful cook and the Christmas Season was marked with the gifting of her prized homemade rum balls! Dorothy could be stubborn, feisty, opinionated but within a sometimes tough exterior was a warm and caring heart. She will be remembered as a loyal and devoted wife, loving and adoring mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie; sisters: Mary and Pauline; and great-grandson, Frank (Frankie) Zepeda Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mary, and her two children: Preston and Laura . Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Jose Avalos, Julia Garcia, Jasmine Garcia, Isaiah Garcia, Anabel Zepeda, Gabriela Zepeda, Joel Zepeda, Hendrix Combs, and Henley Combs; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St.John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St. in Napa, with The Reverend Father Ismael Mora, pastor of the church, celebrant. Committal will follow in Tulocay Cemetery's Garden Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Hwy, Napa, with the Rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.

The family asks that memorials be made to the church or the charity of the donor's choice. Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel is serving the family and friends may relay condolences online at treadwaywigger.com.