Douglas Gregory Lynn

1934 – 2020
A San Francisco native, Douglas Lynn passed away suddenly the morning of July 4 at his home in Reno, Nevada. His other residences were in Saint Helena, California, and Budapest, Hungary,
Doug was 85 years old and is survived by his wife, Katalin Kádár Lynn, PhD, his sons, Gregory Michael Lynn of San Jose, husband of Rene Watkins Lynn, and Timothy Ross Lynn of San Francisco, and his husband Gary Sullivan. Doug is also survived by his brother in law, István Borosjenoi Kádár and his wife Samanthé Kádár of Santa Rosa and his nieces Tara Jasmine, wife of Jason Jasmine, and Shauna Parker Clevenger, wife of Will Clevenger. Doug’s first wife, Sandy Lynn, passed away in 1993.
Born on October 28, 1934, in San Francisco to Elizabeth June Lynn (Pearce) and Wallace Ross Lynn he was educated at Saint Emydius School followed by Saint Ignatius High School. He graduated with a B.S. in engineering from the University of Santa Clara. He was active in ROTC in high school and college, attended flight school in Pensacola, Florida, and served as a First Lieutenant in the Navy and Navy Reserves.
n his professional career Doug was involved in the development and construction of regional shopping centers in the West for over forty years. He started his professional career at Norris, Beggs and Simpson in San Francisco, and later founded his own firm, the Douglas Lynn Company.
He was a 57-year Old Guard member of the Bohemian Club (Snug Harbor Camp) as well as a member of The Guardsmen since 1963.
An avid outdoorsman and active hunter, fisherman, photographer and conservationist, after his retirement from active business life Doug focused his energies on organizations that foster the shooting sports, conservation and the preservation of game and their habitats. He received the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation’s Steven E. Nelson Sportsman of the Year award in 2006,
His early interest in hunting was spurred by his father, a dedicated hunter who regularly hosted such luminaries as Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren and California Governor Pat Brown for duck hunting at the family’s rice farm in Colusa County, California.
Doug was a member of the Mzuri Safari Club for fifty years and served as its president for two terms. He served on the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation board for twenty years and was its president for two terms.
A Life Member of the National Rifle Association since 1951, Doug was the Chancellor of the Brotherhood of Saint Hubertus, a hunting organization that promotes traditional hunting ethics and practices. He was also a member of the Lander One Shot Foundation, Lander, Wyoming, the California Indians, an organization dedicated to shotgun sports, and a Life Member of Safari Club International. He belonged to Wing & Barrel Ranch and Valley of the Moon Trap Club of Sonoma, California, and was a life member of the California Waterfowl Association, the California Rifle and Pistol Association and Boone & Crockett.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the National Rifle Association Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation, Bon Air Center Suite 516, Greenbrae, CA 94904.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Helena Catholic Church, Saint Helena, California, on Friday, August 28 at 10 am, followed by a reception. All Covid guidelines of the State of California and the Archdiocese will be observed at the funeral mass and reception.
