Douglas Gregory Lynn

He was a 57-year Old Guard member of the Bohemian Club (Snug Harbor Camp) as well as a member of The Guardsmen since 1963.

An avid outdoorsman and active hunter, fisherman, photographer and conservationist, after his retirement from active business life Doug focused his energies on organizations that foster the shooting sports, conservation and the preservation of game and their habitats. He received the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation’s Steven E. Nelson Sportsman of the Year award in 2006,

His early interest in hunting was spurred by his father, a dedicated hunter who regularly hosted such luminaries as Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren and California Governor Pat Brown for duck hunting at the family’s rice farm in Colusa County, California.

Doug was a member of the Mzuri Safari Club for fifty years and served as its president for two terms. He served on the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation board for twenty years and was its president for two terms.