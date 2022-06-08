Douglas Henry Appel of Oakland and Monterey, CA passed away on April 29 at age 67. He was the son of the late Sidney and Estelle Appel of Brooklyn, NY and West Palm Beach, FL.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Amy, and his loving daughter, two sisters, and their spouses: Clara Sherley-Appel & Lanier Sammons, Margaret & Howard Fluhr and Marcia Lipsenthal & Jim Bierman. He was a devoted uncle to his three nieces and very proud of his great-nieces and great-nephews.

Doug grew up in Brooklyn, NY and attended Lafayette High School. He then attended Stony Brook University (then known as SUNY Stony Brook) and later earned a graduate degree from UCLA. At Stony Brook, he cultivated a commitment to social justice and made lifelong friends. After college he moved to Southern California where he lived from 1976 until 2007, when he relocated to Northern California. He found a true home in Oakland, only recently relocating to Monterey to maximize the time he could spend with his daughter and son-in-law.

Doug's deep curiosity and love of learning made him a passionate learner and teacher. He taught fourth and fifth grade in El Segundo, CA and as a teacher became involved in union activities. He then served as a staff member of the California Teachers Association where he worked as a labor organizer and negotiator until his retirement. In 2018, he capped off a triumphant career by negotiating a historic contract for the Oakland Education Association.

Doug fought a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy with tremendous grace and equanimity, always expressing gratitude for the life he lived and the people he loved.

A West Coast Celebration of Life will on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Grace Dodge Chapel in the Asilomar Conference Center, Pacific Grove, CA. An East Coast Celebration of Life will be held in New York in August. In lieu of flowers Doug's family requests memorial donations be made to Labor Notes or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition. For more information on events and donations visit https://www.joincake.com/memorial-pages/doug-appel/#events.