Douglas Rihn Hobson

1922—2018
Douglas Hobson passed away on October 28, 2018. A native of Napa, CA, was born on Jan. 21, 1922 to Iven and Grace Hobson. His early life was spent in St. Helena and Napa where he graduated with the Napa High class of 1939 as class president. After attending business college in the Bay Area, he began a 40-year career in banking. Starting as a messenger in San Francisco, he completed various assignments in both branches and administration, and retired as a Senior Vice President in the International Department of Bank of America. During his tenure with the bank, he very much enjoyed traveling the world while conducting business. Throughout his career, he was active in bank related organizations notable among which were serving as Chairman of the California Bankers Association Committee on Operations, and as a member of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas School Advisory Council in Washington D.C.
A veteran of World War II, he spent three years in the Navy as a member of the Naval Sea Bees. Upon returning from overseas in 1944, he married Henrietta Alric of Napa. Doug and Henrietta made their home in Northern California residing in Concord, Orinda, and Moraga before returning to live in Napa upon Doug’s retirement. They enjoyed traveling, golfing and seeing the country in their travel trailer. In later years the couple moved to Roseville, CA, to live closer to family. Doug was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Henrietta, and is survived by his sons Bruce of Roseville, CA, and Roger of Anthem, AZ, daughters-in-law Linda and Nadine, and grandchildren Brad, Lauren and Kelly (Seth). Also, predeceased by his brother Haydn. Over the years he was an active participant in many community organizations including membership in the 20-30 Club, SIRs, Elks, Native Sons, and Masonic Lodge. By his request, no funeral services will be held, and a private family inurnment will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA.