1943—2018
Douglas W. Cleveland, 75, of Napa passed away on November 27th, 2018 with his wife by his side.
He was born to the late Earl and Eunice Cleveland, January 24th, 1943 in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1961, received his Bachelor of Arts in sociology from University of California Long Beach in 1970, and his Masters of Social Welfare from UCLA in 1974.
He was married to Sandra (Miller) Cleveland on August 25, 1962 and lived in Southern California before settling down in Napa in 1979.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Sandra Cleveland, his sister, Sheryl Cleveland-Kassar, and his two children, Scot Cleveland and Jeanette Cleveland. He is also survived by his grandchildren Mason Reed, Austin Reed, and Brandon Hiller-Dupont. Douglas was predeceased by his brother, Lester Cleveland in 2000.
If you knew Douglas then you knew two things; he was a man of great integrity and he was selfless. His career at North Bay Regional Center reflected his dedication to making a difference in his community. He spent countless hours volunteering his time to housing and poverty issues in Napa. Even in his recreation, riding his bicycle, he would find a way to help others. When he and his wife rode across the United States on their bicycles, they raised money for children in need. He enjoyed serving on various committees at his church and he enjoyed singing, a talent that was passed onto him from his mother.
However, Douglas would not want a fuss to be made over him. He was a private person and didn’t need attention. The best way to celebrate Douglas’s memory is through action. So, if you are reading this, take the time to volunteer in your community. Whether for children in need, the homeless, or the elderly, just find a cause that you feel passionately about and give your time. This is how we can honor a man we all admired.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 14th at 2pm at the First United Methodist Church. The family asks that people make donations to Napa First United Methodist Church Sierra Service Project fund or North Bay Regional Center opportunity fund, in lieu of sending flowers.