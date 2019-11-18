1938—2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. John Dumars. He suffered a tragic fall and passed peacefully surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends at Queen of the Valley Hospital on November 14, 2019.
John was born on June 17, 1938 in Woodland, CA to John Courtney and Clarabelle Amelia Dumars. At the age of 7, he moved to Ord Bend, CA and subsequently moved to Chico where he graduated from high school in 1956. He attended UC Berkeley as an undergraduate and then matriculated at Loyola School of Dentistry where he graduated as valedictorian in 1963. He served in the Navy as a dentist assigned to the Marine Corps Camp Pendleton. After his service to our country, he fulfilled his lifelong career aspiration and attended the top ranked orthodontic residency at the University of Washington, Seattle.
John married the love of his life, Patricia Marie Jenkins of Chico, CA, in 1957 and had 4 children, Mark, Susan, Michael, and Ken. After completion of his schooling, in 1967, they moved to Napa, California where John began his orthodontic practice. He practiced in the city of Napa for 40 years before retiring in 2008. John was passionate about his career and volunteered as a clinical professor at UCSF where he taught and mentored residents, challenging them with the dynamics of orthodontics and was a proud inductee of the prestigious Edward H. Angle Society and Peninsula Orthodontic Research Group where he made numerous lifelong close friendships. John also served a term as president of the Napa Solano Dental Society, was a past Editor of the Journal of Orthodontics and was a member in numerous additional professional organizations. He belonged to several fraternal and service organizations including the Elks Club, and Napa Rotary. He served as president of the Justin-Siena Foundation and counted numerous friends in the Table 31, Dental Winetasters, and Napa Valley Winetasters.
John enjoyed traveling and loved fishing, especially saltwater fishing. He made annual trips to the east cape of Baja and also fished Alaska, Central and South America. He and Pat traveled extensively with trips to Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Asia. He was a lifelong and avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.
You have free articles remaining.
John lived life to its fullest enjoying family, friends, travel, and career. He revered life as “such a joy,” his only regret being that he “couldn’t do it all over again.” John was rarely angry at anything, save an overdone steak and regularly enjoyed the restaurants and wines of his beloved Napa Valley.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia and their children, Mark of Napa, Susan (Hollis Huvar) of Dixon, Michael (Kimberly) of Modesto, and Ken of Napa. In addition, he is survived by his 5 grandchildren, Michael Courtney, Adele Marie, Renee Elizabeth, Justin Joseph, and Margaret Grace and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Clarabelle, and sister, Linda (Arthur) Smithson.
A rosary will be held at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 pm. A mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21 at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church located at 3700 Lassen Street. A reception to celebrate John’s life will follow at Napa Valley Country Club located at 3385 Hagen Road.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Justin-Siena High School. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.