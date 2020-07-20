× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1931—2020

Dr. Stephen George Sunseri died peacefully in the early morning of July 13, 2020 in Napa, CA at the age of 88.

Stephen was born November 24, 1931 in San Francisco, CA to the late Anthony and Caterina (Urso) Sunseri. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. Stephen graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco in 1949, from UC Berkeley in 1953, and from medical school at the University of Washington in St. Louis, Missouri in 1957. After an internship and a residency, Stephen entered private practice, opening an office in San Francisco. He decided to leave private practice in 1977 and move the family to St. Helena, CA after accepting a job as Chief of Medicine at the Veterans Home of Yountville. He was promoted to Chief Medical Officer in 1983, and retired from the facility in 1996.

While in medical school, Stephen met and married fellow classmate Linda Zanhow, and had 3 sons, Michael, Paul, and James. They later divorced in 1965. Stephen married Karen Kling in 1967. Together they shared 2 sons, Matthew and Stephen.