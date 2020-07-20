1931—2020
Dr. Stephen George Sunseri died peacefully in the early morning of July 13, 2020 in Napa, CA at the age of 88.
Stephen was born November 24, 1931 in San Francisco, CA to the late Anthony and Caterina (Urso) Sunseri. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. Stephen graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco in 1949, from UC Berkeley in 1953, and from medical school at the University of Washington in St. Louis, Missouri in 1957. After an internship and a residency, Stephen entered private practice, opening an office in San Francisco. He decided to leave private practice in 1977 and move the family to St. Helena, CA after accepting a job as Chief of Medicine at the Veterans Home of Yountville. He was promoted to Chief Medical Officer in 1983, and retired from the facility in 1996.
While in medical school, Stephen met and married fellow classmate Linda Zanhow, and had 3 sons, Michael, Paul, and James. They later divorced in 1965. Stephen married Karen Kling in 1967. Together they shared 2 sons, Matthew and Stephen.
Outside of his profession, Stephen had a variety of interests. He and his wife Karen were able fulfill their passion to travel the world and explore 5 continents during their 53 years together. Stephen enjoyed working with his hands in his elaborate workshop. He enjoyed wood-working and tackling many home improvement projects. One of his favorite expressions was, “Every day is a school day”. Just a simple phrase that expressed his seemingly endless curiosity about the world and life in it. He was an avid reader, and would love to immerse himself in many topics: science, math, music, history, politics, medicine. He was a great friend and family man, always willing to listen and help those who needed it.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Karen; sons Michael (Teresa), grandchildren Maria, Wil, and Max; Paul (Vicki), grandchildren Elisabeth and Katherine; James ( Brenda), grandchildren Christina Shahabedin, Nick, Laura, and Alana McBride; Matthew ( Jennifer), grandchildren Nathan and Madelyn; Stephen (Erin), 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Louis, Nicholas Anthony, and sister Dorothy (Cancilla).
The family has chosen to postpone a celebration of life in Stephen’s honor until the current health concern passes. Remembrances can be made in Stephen’s name to Rhianda House of St. Helena, or the St. Helena Cameo Theatre Foundation.
