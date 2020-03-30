Duane McGrath

1931—2020

Duane passed away at home with family by his side on March 20, 2020 at the age of 88. He was blessed with 37 grandchildren and 91 great grandchildren, for whom he was so thankful. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores.

Duane was born in 1931 and raised on the family farm in Emerado, N.D. In 1951, while serving in the U.S. Army in Alabama, he married Delores. They moved their 3 young children to Napa in 1955, where they had 5 more children in the years to follow. Duane was hired at Jobe’s Repair Shop as an automobile mechanic in 1955 and eventually bought the business with his son, and it became known as MCM Jobe’s Repair.

Duane belonged to the Vallejo Horseshoe Club and competed in horseshoe tournaments throughout the state. He also competed in several World Tournaments and was a lifetime member of Half Moon Bay Horseshoe Club.

Our dad’s greatest passions included spending time with his large family, camping in his motorhome, playing accordion and harmonica, and singing. Among his favorites were “Will There Be Any Freight Trains In Heaven,” “The Tennessee Waltz,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”

We can almost hear him now, singing and playing “The Blue Skirt Waltz” and “The Wreck Of Old 97”…