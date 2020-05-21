Duane Smith passed away Tuesday, May 19 at Napa Valley Care Center. He was born on October 25, 1929, in Lawrence, Kansas. He grew up in rural Kansas with his brother, Phil, and his sister, Donna. He joined the US Navy straight out of High School to see the world. He served during the last few months of World War II and much of the Korean War on the aircraft carrier USS Boxer. He returned home and attended Kansas University where he took an English class and fell for the teacher, Ann Ivester. They were married on September 3, 1953 and moved to Mexico City, Mexico, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish.