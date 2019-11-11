1931—2019
Dwayne died peacefully Nov. 7, 2019 at Queen of the Valley Hospital with his wife by his side. Dwayne was a long time barbershop harmony singer; over 70 years- but has sung his last song.
You have free articles remaining.
Family requests donations in his memory to Harmony Youth Camp, c/o Richard Lund, 6164 Windlestraw Rd., Placerville, CA 95667, or to Keepa Melody Ringing at Harmony Foundation International, 110 7th Ave. north, Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203, 1-800-706-8021
Dwayne requested no funeral services. Arrangements for a celebration of his life are being finalized for early February. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com