1939—2020

Dwayne “Popin” Miller died peacefully with his wife at his side on January 29, 2020 at his home at the age of eighty. In the last months of his life he was lovingly cared for by his wife and his daughter Carolyn.

He was born August 5, 1939 in Farris, Oklahoma to Lee and Eunice Miller as a twin. His family moved to Napa in 1945 settling in Shipyard Acres. After attending Napa schools, he went to work at Kaiser Steel and retired from Napa Pipe in 1997.

“Popin” was a generous individual who loved history and western lore. He traveled with his family and friends throughout California to watch sprint car and drag racing events. He will be remembered as a great storyteller about “old Napa” and being a “Napa legend.” He was mentioned in the Napa memoir, “The Adventures of the Squeezebox Kid,” written by Napa’s retired judge Raymond Guadagni.

“Popin” is survived by his wife, Marian, his children Barbara, Carolyn, Jeffrey and Timothy, his stepchildren Karen, David, Kenneth, Stephen and Thomas, numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild, his twin brother Wayne (Barbara), and his former wife and friend Betty Massey. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Murle (“Pete”) and sister Cheryl Hood.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.