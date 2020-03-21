Dwight L. Small

1938—2020

Captain Dwight Small flew west on the evening of Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Watertown, South Dakota on August 19, 1938, Dwight developed a lifelong passion for aviation beginning at an early age. While in high school, he worked nights and weekends to pay for flight lessons and earned his private pilot license at age seventeen. After high school, he joined the Navy for three years, received an honorable discharge, attended South Dakota State University then moved to California, where he successfully pursued his dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot. He was hired by Flying Tigers in 1965 (Flying Tigers was later acquired by FedEx) and remained a captain until his retirement in 1998.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dwight moved to Napa with his wife and daughters in 1975. He spent many hours at the Napa Airport, talking airplanes over coffee with the guys at Jonesy’s and flying his yellow Cub. After retiring from commercial aviation, he moved to Arizona. He continued to fly his Super Legend Cub up until a week prior to his death.