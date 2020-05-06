× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1939—2020

Dwight Sherill Nunley of Gretna, Louisiana was born in a log cabin near Center Ridge, Arkansas, on January 28, 1939. The second youngest child of Earl and Effie Nunley.

Dwight grew up working on the family farm. He often reminisced that he learned the alphabet by writing them on the window condensation of the family’s farmhouse.

Dwight’s family moved to Vallejo, California to work in the shipyards during WWII and eventually settled in Napa Valley.

As a young man in California, Dwight began an apprentice program at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He soon advanced to working on nuclear submarines. Dwight’s talents quickly advanced him to the design department at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. From this pivotal point, Dwight’s career as an Engineer began.

Dwight served in the Army National Guard and regular Army as a combat engineer. He was also a drill sergeant, a position he loved.

Dwight’s formal education also included Harvard Business School. He prided himself on his time at Harvard and often reminisced about how much he learned and loved Harvard.