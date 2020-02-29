Earl “Bruce” Stevens, age 73, of Southern Idaho, passed away after a long battle with COPD. Bruce was born in Napa, California on 10/02/1946 to Ruth Emaline Bishoff and Grandson Gobin Algerin Stevens and passed away 2/06/2020 after a long battle with cancer and COPD. Bruce grew up in Napa Valley attending elementary through high school. Upon graduation, Bruce joined the U.S. Army on October of 1963. He attended basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He also went through advanced infantry training at Ft. Ord., California. His first overseas assignment was Germany where he received guerrilla training. He was sent to Vietnam where he was assigned to 25th Infantry Division’s 3n1Brigade. Bruce was a Green Beret and did 3 tours in Vietnam where he earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart from an act of bravery do to being shot. Bruce earned an honorable discharge in 1964 from the Army. Upon returning to Napa, Bruce held multiple jobs until he hired on at Mare Island Naval Shipyard where he retired in 1996. He served a total of 28 years of military service and retiring from The National Guard in 1991 as a Sgt. First Class.