1946—2020
Earl “Bruce” Stevens, age 73, of Southern Idaho, passed away after a long battle with COPD. Bruce was born in Napa, California on 10/02/1946 to Ruth Emaline Bishoff and Grandson Gobin Algerin Stevens and passed away 2/06/2020 after a long battle with cancer and COPD. Bruce grew up in Napa Valley attending elementary through high school. Upon graduation, Bruce joined the U.S. Army on October of 1963. He attended basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He also went through advanced infantry training at Ft. Ord., California. His first overseas assignment was Germany where he received guerrilla training. He was sent to Vietnam where he was assigned to 25th Infantry Division’s 3n1Brigade. Bruce was a Green Beret and did 3 tours in Vietnam where he earned a Silver Star and Purple Heart from an act of bravery do to being shot. Bruce earned an honorable discharge in 1964 from the Army. Upon returning to Napa, Bruce held multiple jobs until he hired on at Mare Island Naval Shipyard where he retired in 1996. He served a total of 28 years of military service and retiring from The National Guard in 1991 as a Sgt. First Class.
Bruce was a bull rider at the Napa Town and Country Fair. He won multiple awards as first place in excellence for the FFA program. Bruce loved the outdoors, he fished, did clam digging, crabbing, and camping at Bodega Bay, Lawson’s Landing, California. Bruce enjoyed a red beer and a great steak dinner, country music and definitely the country way of lifestyle and was a concrete cowboy. Bruce was a family man and loved spending time with his many grandchildren. He is predeceased by his Father, Mother and Sister. He is survived by his brother, Daniel Stevens, his children, Bryan Stevens, Tony Stevens, Shawnna Stevens and Carl Helkey. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a great granddaughter. Bruce was a outstanding honorable man, he was a true thief that stole many hearts with his witty character and beautiful blue eyes. Bruce was an outstanding honorable man.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.