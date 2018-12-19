1942—2018
Earl Frank Geske, nicknamed ‘Jug’, passed away in Napa, California on December 14, 2018 at the age of 76.
Earl was born on June 11, 1942 in Hamburg, Illinois to Samuel and Vera Geske. Earl was raised on Geske hollow in Hardin, Illinois until he joined the Marine Corp in 1959.
He then attended college where he graduated from Skyline College with a degree in Administration of Justice. He began his career as a Supervising Electrical Foreman and oversaw the Maintenance Department at Amtrak RR and Southern Pacific RR for a combined career of 40 years. His second occupation was a Reserve Officer protecting the community with the South San Francisco Police Department for over ten years. On June 20, 1964, he married his beautiful wife Caroline Geske. Together, they had four daughters, Elizabeth, Deborah, Erline and Melinda. Once he met Caroline, he never left her side nor the bay area for the last 58 years.
Earl was an active and dedicated member of many organizations. He was a member of the Marlon 7773 & 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 113, NRA, South San Francisco Police Officer Association, Apollo Lodge #123 and the Sonoma Italian Catholic Federation.
Earl loved his family and daughters, especially his soul mate, Caroline of 58 years.
He also loved trains, traveling, visiting their summer home, taking cruises, going to concerts like Willie Nelson, Silverado Chardonnay County Clubs, Black Stallion Winery, Giants Baseball, Golden State Warriors, 49ers, Raiders and Nascar. Earl loved life and was a proud breast cancer survivor.
Earl is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughters, Elizabeth, Deborah, Erline and Melinda; brothers, Edward and Mike (Phylis); sisters, Lela (Bob), Lois (Scottie) and Leona (Mike); many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews; adopted sons, Sergio and Kevin; fur babies, Franklin and Stitch; and grand fur babies, London and Koda.
Earl is preceded in death by his mother, Vera; father, Samuel; mother-in-law, Myrtle; father-in-law, Frank; sister-in-laws, Bettie and Dorothy; brother-in-laws, Tunny and Meredith; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; fur baby, Marie; and grand fur baby Holly.
A Public Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, December 20th from 3-8pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7pm in the Chapel at Tulocay Funeral Home. A Funeral is scheduled for Saturday, December 22nd at 1PM also in the Chapel at Tulocay Funeral Home.
Thank you Chaplain Lee Shaw for never leaving our sides.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.