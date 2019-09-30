{{featured_button_text}}

Earnest Leslie Keffer

1948 - 2019

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

On Saturday, September 21, 2019 Earnest Leslie Keffer passed away at age 70. Born and raised in West Virginia, he met his wife Kathryn and then moved to Napa where they raised their family. He served in the Air Force and then later worked at Mare Island in Vallejo, CA. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, 46 years of marriage, his two kids, Eric and Katrina, along with four grandchildren, Isaiah, Jaila, Bradley and Elizabeth, as well as a sister and cousins. He claimed he was a historian of western movies. Earnie enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, horseback riding, car mechanics, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed greatly by many.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.