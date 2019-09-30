Earnest Leslie Keffer
1948 - 2019
On Saturday, September 21, 2019 Earnest Leslie Keffer passed away at age 70. Born and raised in West Virginia, he met his wife Kathryn and then moved to Napa where they raised their family. He served in the Air Force and then later worked at Mare Island in Vallejo, CA. He is survived by his wife Kathryn, 46 years of marriage, his two kids, Eric and Katrina, along with four grandchildren, Isaiah, Jaila, Bradley and Elizabeth, as well as a sister and cousins. He claimed he was a historian of western movies. Earnie enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, horseback riding, car mechanics, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed greatly by many.