 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ed Mays

Ed Mays

1964 - 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Ed Mays

Ed Mays

Ed Mays passed away on October 11, 2021.

The service will be held on October 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Tulocay, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa.

In lieu of fowers, please send donations to the ALS Association, Golden West Chapter.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News