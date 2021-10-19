Ed Mays passed away on October 11, 2021.
The service will be held on October 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Tulocay, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa.
In lieu of fowers, please send donations to the ALS Association, Golden West Chapter.
