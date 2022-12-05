Edgar Clark Henderson, Jr. was born on January 19, 1931 and passed peacefully into the arms of the angels surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of November 30, 2022 at his Alta Heights home in Napa, California, the community he loved and of which he had been an active part since the 1950s.

Born in Colton, California, Ed was the first-born child of Edgar Clark Henderson Sr. and Olivia Elvira Henderson and the brother of James and sister Carol Henderson. He was a graduate of Las Vegas High School, Fresno State University (BA) and San Francisco State (MA). But most of all he was a graduate of the school of life, which he embraced with a full, happy and open heart and always, a sense of humor.

Ed first came to Napa as a young teacher. He began his teaching career at Alta Heights Elementary from 1954 through 1956, followed by two years at the Carneros Elementary School, a small, rural school where he was teacher, principal and custodian. He then was the principal at Lincoln Elementary School for sixteen years and truly treasured his time there. He would remember so many of the children and their families, and even generations of families when he would encounter them around town throughout the years. During his decades in Napa, Ed was proud to serve as a teacher, principal and Napa County Superintendent of Schools.

He was elected Napa Mayor in 1997 and served two terms, retiring in 2005. He was in Washington DC on 9/11/2001 (enroute to the Pentagon in connection with funding for the Napa River flood control project) when the terrorist attacks occurred. In the subsequent absence of air travel, he, Marie, and members of the flood control delegation managed to procure a van for the cross-country trip home to Napa. It was a life-changing experience and he often spoke of the kindness and love of country displayed by those he encountered on the journey home. Ed believed strongly in giving back to the community and was active in numerous civic and charitable organizations such as Kiwanis of Napa and the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation.

Involved in the community for the duration of his life after retirement, Ed served as a consultant, committee member, and mentor in various capacities. He loved talking to people and was also a good listener. Ed was interested in the people and the world around him. He was able to understand different viewpoints and to bring about negotiation and resolution.

Ed married the love of his life, Marie, in 1972, joining together six young children, three boys and three girls. Ed and Marie were set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 17 of this year. Ed never missed a day without telling Marie how much he loved her. Together they loved to travel and to meet new friends from around the world. In all, they visited over thirty countries and six continents during their marriage.

Ed is survived by his bride, Marie; his sister, Carol Henderson; his children: Laurie Stephenson of Napa, Melissa Borromeo (John) of Portland, OR, Shelley Henderson (Paul Giordani) of Elk Grove, Matthew Lernhart and Michael Lernhart (Rose Martin) of Napa; his sisters-in-law: Irene Henderson and Carol Reding; his six beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; extended family and dear friends, so many who meant so much for so long.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edgar C. Henderson Sr. and Olivia Elvira Henderson, his younger brother, James and by his oldest stepson, Mervin J. Lernhart.

Mr. Henderson was a long-time parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa.

The visitation will be at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, between 5 and 7 p.m., with the Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9th, with a reception to follow at St. John's Hall.

Please remember Ed by uplifting others with a kind word, deed or simply a smile. Should you wish to make a charitable contribution, St. John's Catholic Church and the Queen of the Valley Hospital Foundation were particularly dear to his heart.

The family also wishes to acknowledge Collabria Hospice Care and Senior Helpers for their invaluable support.