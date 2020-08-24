× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1931—2020

Edgar “Ed” Gardner passed away peacefully in Napa, California, on August 18, 2020, at the age of 89.

Ed was born in Iowa City, Iowa, and grew up into a farming life. His younger days were spent doing the hard chores associated with farm work. When a break from the chores allowed, Ed participated in team sports such as baseball and football. He attended the one-room school in Morse, Iowa, and graduated in the Class of 1949 from Iowa City High School.

Following a tour of duty in the United States Air Force, where he worked as an engine fuel control specialist on one of America’s most advanced fighter jets, Ed briefly again took up farming before moving to California. He found employment as an electrical specialist and later inspector at Mare Island Naval Shipyard where he participated in some of our country’s most secretive submarine and under-water projects.

Under blue skies on a December day at Lake Tahoe, he married Rosemarie Schaidhammer, and together they made their home and raised their family in Napa for forty-six years. He loved his children and grandchildren and always enjoyed treating them to ice cream.