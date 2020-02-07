1950—2020
In the early morning hours of Monday, January 20, 2020, Edie (Purdy) Mingus passed away after a 2 year battle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends and was only 69 years young.
Edie was born in Vallejo, CA on June 22, 1950, to Robert “Bob” Purdy and Beatrice “Bea” (Enriquez) Purdy. After graduating from Napa High School in 1968, Edie married Alexander “Al” Mingus who was active in the Navy. They moved around during Al’s time in the service then settled back in Napa, CA.
Edie was the definition of a Go-Getter. She was an active member of the Napa community as she volunteered at “Shop With A Cop” with the Napa Police Department and was a member of her Class of 68’ High School Reunion Committee. She loved to travel and had been to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Mexico, NYC, Disneyworld, Arizona, Las Vegas and many other Domestic and International locations. In addition to traveling, she loved to do yard work, knit, read, go to the movies and always spend time with her closest friends and family.
Edie’s #1 pride and joy were her grandkids, Marques, Hunter, and Alex. They brought a smile to her face and filled her heart with so much love and joy, she would do anything with them and for them. She took them to the movies, traveling and supported all their baseball and football games. All 3 grandchildren were her world, they were her angel’s and now she is their angel.
Edie is preceded by her late father Robert “Bob” Purdy and her late ex-husband Alexander “Al” Mingus. She is survived by her mother Beatrice “Bea” Purdy, her children Craig Mingus and Natalie (Mingus) Fletcher, her son-in-law Cal Fletcher, her grandchildren Marques Mingus, Hunter Fletcher and Alexandria “Alex” Fletcher, her sister Rose Mary (Purdy) Eaton, her brother-in-law Jon Eaton, her niece Kristi (Eaton) Lasher, her nephew Scott Eaton, along with many cousins and friends.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am, located at the Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 1st Street, Napa, California 94558. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org.