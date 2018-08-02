Edmond E. Schindler

1954 -2018
Edmond Schindler passed unexpectedly on July 21, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on February 8, 1954 to James and Doris Schindler in Omaha, Nebraska. Edmond was the 5th child of 9 siblings.
The family moved to California when he was just 3 years old. He was raised in Napa from 1960 on. As a teenager he looked up to his older brothers and helped with his young sibling. One summer he spent on his Uncle’s farm in Nebraska. It was very hard work, but he learned to love it. It made him a better person and he grew closer to his Aunt, Uncle and cousins. Edmond had a special bond with each of his siblings, each in their own way. His oldest brother Jim was his mentor and his younger brother Dayle shared the same birthday. And each could tell their own fun stories of growing up.
Edmond loved his family, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of his heart. Edmond lived in Germany the past 15 years. Upon returning to the United States, he was staying with his daughter Tara and her family. Reconnecting with them before passing away 33 days later. Always in our hearts. Son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survived by his son Mark, daughter Tara (Tracey). 5 grandchildren-Aaron, Michael, Andrew, Samantha, Becca and 11 great- grandchildren. Siblings- Allan, Mark (Judy), Steve (Lisa), Don (Nancy), Penny (Ernie) Bueno, Dayle (Shelly) and many nieces and nephews. Edmond was preceded by his parents James and Doris Schindler, brothers Jim, Eric, and sister in law Nancy. Private services.