Edmund Greendale

1926-2020

Ed was a long time Napa resident, born in Richmond, California to Andrew and Sofie Greendale. He died February 15th, at the age of 93, with his family by his side. In his words “I’ve had a long life and lived it the way I wanted. Who could ask for more?”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his step-daughter, Colleen Cole; his grandchildren, Ryan Cole (Lisa) and Cathern Kipsey (Dan); four great-grandchildren; his sister, Selma Gasner; and many nieces and nephews.

At Ed’s request there will be no service and he will be laid to rest by his late wife, Cathern Greendale.

A special thank you to Collabria Hospice and Your Home Nursing Services who helped to care for him in his final weeks at home. If you so desire, donations may be made to Collabria Hospice, in his memory, 414 So Jefferson St, Napa, Ca 94558.