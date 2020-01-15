Edward Earl Martinson

1934-2020
Edward (Ed) Earl Martinson passed away at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born August 23, 1934 to Harry and Susie Martinson in La Junta, CO. He grew up in Vallejo and worked at Mare Island from 1951 to 1989. Ed retired in 1989 as Reactor Plant General Foreman. He also served in the US Army. He married the love of his life, Jackie, in 1964.
Ed learned to fly and earned his commercial license in the 1970s. He built his own airplane between 1991 and 1994. It was an RV-6 and flying it was the passion of his life. He helped establish a Builder’s Club (Sacramento RVators) in 1991 and ran the club until 2016. He and Jackie took several flying trips with friends from the club to different areas in the Western United States.
Ed had a love for fast cars and owned the first 1963 convertible Corvette on the West Coast, as well as several other hot rods. He was a very gifted, meticulous craftsmen. He resided with his family in Napa in the house he built on Silverado Trail for many years. He then moved to Granite Bay to get Jackie closer to her beloved 49ers training camp (and the Lincoln Airport). They eventually settled in Vacaville in 1997.
Ed was a gentle soul, an incredibly loving and supportive spouse, an amazing father, and a wonderful grandpa. A jokester, he brought smiles and laughter to so many. He was a great provider and assured his family was always taken care of.
Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie, and his four daughters, Debbie Meier (Myles), Cathy Powell (Darnell), Donna Lee (Wes), and Sandy Ellena (Dean). He has 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Ed was predeceased by his parents and his only brother, Harry.
Services for Ed will be held at Oakmont Funeral Home in Vacaville on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1 PM, with visitation starting at 10 am.