Edward (Eddie) Esquibel

Eddie was a native of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Michael’s schools for his elementary grades. As a youth, he spent time at the farm of his maternal grandparents (Toribio and Andalecia Trujillo) in Chimayo, New Mexico. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1959. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served in the South Pacific. After an honorable discharge, he moved to California and once settled, was joined by his family. He had a career with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 34 years. He valued education and earned a Bachelor of Science degree (Business Administration) from California State University, Hayward. A life-long learner, he continued his studies in Computer Science and became a volunteer tutor at Chabot Community College.