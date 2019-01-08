1945—2018
Edward F. Jobb, Jr. was born at the Presidio in San Francisco on Sept. 20, 1945, and passed away on Dec. 31, 2018 at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo after a short illness. He was raised in Napa and attended local schools.
He followed in his dad’s footsteps and went to work for the U.S. Post Office while he was still in college, then went full-time with them and worked there for 45 years. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for 25 years, serving as Mess Sergeant. He married Miriam Munson in 1968 and they had two sons, Ryan and Courtney.
He was preceded in death by Courtney in 2008. He is survived by his wife, Miriam of Napa, Also his son, Ryan, his wife Kenia and granddaughters Kyrie & Nicole, all of Huntsville, Alabama. Also his sister Nancy Niemi (Ed) of Napa. Also Courtney’s son, Callen Jobb of Fairfield, Ca. He also considered Victor, Jon, and Deyton Scolari his grandsons. Also several aunts, uncles and nephews and nieces.
There will be a service at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, on Friday, Jan. 11th at 3:00 PM. He will be buried there with his son, Courtney.