Edward Franca Campainha

1933—2019
Edward F. Campainha passed away in the early morning hours of October 15, 2019 in Pleasant Hill, Ca. at the age of 86. Edward was born on May 25, 1933 in Hilo, Hawaii.
Edward was predeceased by his daughter Gale Ann Gomez and son-in-law Mark Cassidy. He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 66 years, Theresa Campainha, and their children; Marvin Campainha, Margo Cassidy, Dale Campainha, Darren (Dorothy) Campainha, son-in-law Mike Gomez and Michael Wycoff which he helped raise. He is also survived by his much loved grandchildren; Ashley Campainha which he had an influential part in raising, Chase Cassidy, Alyssa Campainha, Aysha Cassidy, Anna Campainha, Lucas Campainha, one great granddaughter, Aubrey Porep and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was the most loving father and grandfather anyone could ever ask for and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. He is fondly remembered as a kind and generous man, always willing to lend a helping hand.
Edward attended Hilo Union School and Hilo Seventh Day Adventist Church. As a young boy, Edward helped out at the Campainha Dairy. Wanting more adventure, Edward left the big island at the age of 15 for Honolulu, Oahu. When he was 23 years old, Edward traveled from Hickam Air Force Base to Travis where he started his life on the mainland working on engines. From there, he became a welder in Shop 26 at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. In 1971, he became a general contractor owning and operating Ed Campainha Construction. Edward also worked at The Veterans Home. Later, he founded Ed’s Plumbing and Repair. He was hard working and had a strong work ethic. One could say he was a jack of all trades. He was able to fix just about anything.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses, respiratory therapist and staff at Windsor Rosewood Care Center in Pleasant Hill, Ca. A memorial service will be held at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Rd., Napa, Ca. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 am. with a reception to follow.