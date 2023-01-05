Edwin (Ed) Mario Clerici

Feb. 26, 1922 - Jan. 1, 2023

NAPA - Edwin (Ed) Mario Clerici passed away peacefully, early on January 1, 2023.

Born in Napa on February 26, 1922, to Maria Franchi Clerici and John Clerici, who immigrated to Napa from Italy, Ed lived his entire life in Napa. Ed had two siblings, Gloria Clerici Beauford and John Clerici, who predeceased him. Ed married Elaine Madeline Ferrario on September 9, 1945. Ed and Elaine had courted in high school and she traveled to visit Ed, while serving in the Navy during World War II. After 55 years of a loving marriage, Elaine predeceased Ed in February 2000.

Ed is survived by four loving children and their spouses: Linda Clerici Hausrath (Les) of Oakland, David Clerici (Maureen) of Durango, CO, Valerie Clerici Hytholt (Dale) of Milford, MA, and Steven Clerici (Melanie) of Napa. Ed is also survived by eight grandchildren: Daniel Hausrath, John, Kevin, Tara (Beauchamp) and Christopher Clerici, Erik and Tom Hytholt and Anthony Clerici; as well as four great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.

Ed was a loving, kind, and caring person. He was completely focused on his large family, and he greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, who deeply loved their "Pa." Ed retained his sharp mind and intellect to the end, and loved reading the daily newspapers, following sports (particularly the Giants and 49ers) and engaging in a lively discussion of current events. He was a strong role model for his entire family, with his calm demeaner, steady reaction to any situation, and thoughtful and non-judgmental approach. Ed also loved sharing his own experiences and advice, whether it was about his childhood in Napa, his Navy experience, or his wisdom gained through his long and productive life as a parent and mentor.

Ed attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Napa High School, graduating in 1940. He then attended Santa Rosa Junior College, where he played on the basketball team. Like others of his generation, Ed served in the U. S. Navy during World War II, where he was a fighter pilot. He was on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific preparing for the invasion of Japan when the war ended.

After the war, Ed worked at the U. S. Post Office, then in the office at Gasser Motors in downtown Napa. He worked several decades at Kaiser Steel Corporation in Napa. He was an accountant for most of his life and was the accounting supervisor at Kaiser Steel, prior to retiring at age 62.

Following retirement, with their children successfully launched, Ed and Elaine had a chance to travel, including trips in the US and to Europe to see family in Italy, and to visit wineries in France with Elaine's employer, Robert Mondavi. Retirement also provided Ed and Elaine the opportunity to spend substantial time with their grandchildren in Massachusetts, Colorado, and California. Ed became a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul in Napa, and was an active member of SIRS (Seniors in Retirement), and Native Sons of the Golden West.

Later in life, Ed was also blessed by finding a loving companion, Monica Wetmore of Napa, who survives him. Monica and Ed were grammar school classmates at St. John's School who reconnected after Ed lost his wife, Elaine, and Monica had lost her husband. They shared many good times together over the past 20 years. Ed was welcomed into Monica's large family and Monica into Ed's family.

Ed was a truly special individual who was loved and respected by everyone he encountered. His 100-plus years were truly remarkable as he witnessed everything from the Stock Market Crash of '29 and the Depression, to World War II, and all the way to the Pandemic. He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to acknowledge Ed's caregivers over the last few years from Your Home Nursing and include a special note of appreciation to Josephine Drazek.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory can be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Napa (through St. John's Church) or to the March of Dimes (44 Montgomery St., Suite 1230, San Francisco 94104).

All are welcome to join Ed's family for a Rosary on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. preceded by public viewing at 5:00 p.m. at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, 1975 Main Street in Napa. A funeral mass will be held the following morning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus Street, Napa. Entombment will follow at Tulocay Cemetery.