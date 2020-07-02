Edwin Ekberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936—2020

Ed was born on June 10th, 1936 in Vallejo, CA to Edwin L. Ekberg and Mary (Cragun) Ekberg. He attended Vallejo elementary school and Napa High school. At Napa High, he met Ann “Cookie” Paul in 1952. He joined the marching band playing tenor saxophone. They were married on February 10th, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa. Ed and Cookie settled in Napa where he began his career as an apprentice welding inspector at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. Later he was involved in the building of the Trans-America Building and the Embarcadero buildings in San Francisco as an ultrasonic testing inspector.

In 1982 Ed established his own company (Construction Inspection Services) and earned a California state engineering license. He then secured an engineering contract with NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, CA. He retired in 2000.

Ed was a huge fan of big band jazz in the style of the Woody Herman Orchestra. He played gigs for many years with the Walt Cameron Quartet at such venues as Hoberg’s, Vichy Springs, Napa Elks Club, and the Native Sons of the Golden West Hall in Napa. Ed was a long term member of the Native Sons, and he and Cookie were regular attendees at their functions.