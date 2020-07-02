1936—2020
Ed was born on June 10th, 1936 in Vallejo, CA to Edwin L. Ekberg and Mary (Cragun) Ekberg. He attended Vallejo elementary school and Napa High school. At Napa High, he met Ann “Cookie” Paul in 1952. He joined the marching band playing tenor saxophone. They were married on February 10th, 1957 at the First Presbyterian Church in Napa. Ed and Cookie settled in Napa where he began his career as an apprentice welding inspector at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo. Later he was involved in the building of the Trans-America Building and the Embarcadero buildings in San Francisco as an ultrasonic testing inspector.
In 1982 Ed established his own company (Construction Inspection Services) and earned a California state engineering license. He then secured an engineering contract with NASA Ames Research Center at Moffett Field in Mountain View, CA. He retired in 2000.
Ed was a huge fan of big band jazz in the style of the Woody Herman Orchestra. He played gigs for many years with the Walt Cameron Quartet at such venues as Hoberg’s, Vichy Springs, Napa Elks Club, and the Native Sons of the Golden West Hall in Napa. Ed was a long term member of the Native Sons, and he and Cookie were regular attendees at their functions.
Ed was an accomplished landscape architect and photographer. He built his own darkroom, and his work produced two Best of Show awards judged at the Napa Town and Country Fair. Keeping Cookie and Ed busy during their retirement years was a pet sitting business (The Purr-fect Pet Sitters) which Cookie will continue to do on a limited basis.
Ed passed peacefully in his Napa home from complications of asbestosis. He is survived by his loving wife Cookie, of 63 years, and his two children, daughter Cheryl Morrison of Charlottesville, Virginia, and son Edwin Ekberg of Napa. He is also survived by two grandchildren Meri Rose
Ekberg and Edwin Thomas Ekberg as well as Sister’s in-law Jacqueline Altamura (George) and Donna Wigington (Darryl) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ed will be laid to rest in a private service in the George Altamura Family Mausoleum. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Napa Humane Society or the Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor #62 (Cleft Palate). Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.
