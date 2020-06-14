Edyth (Edy) Mary Sorensen passed away peacefully on May 30th, 2020 after living with Alzheimer's for many years, she was 82. Edy was born on November 26, 1937 in San Francisco to parents Mario Balestra and Margaret (Dioguardi) Balestra. The family moved to Santa Rosa in the late 1940's and owned the Villa Trailer Park and were partners in Superior Supplies Cement Co. Edy graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1956 and married her high school sweetheart Lorin Sorensen on July 6, 1956. They lived in Santa Rosa and then Stockton while Lorin worked security for Sears. They had always referred to St. Helena as ‘Shangri-La' and finally moved the family (with 3 children in tow) in 1972. They started Silverado Publishing so that Lorin could write full-time as a Historian, he wrote 15 books on Ford history, as well as ‘Old-Time Rodeo' on the history of Western American Rodeo. Edy and Lorin marketed their books throughout the world of car enthusiasts, they spent summer vacations with their kids going to Car Club meets around the country driving their 1940 Ford Woody Station Wagon.