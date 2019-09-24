1943- 2019
It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the passing of Elaine Erika Stenger. Elaine passed away peacefully at home after fighting a long illness. Elaine was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and most importantly friend. Elaine was very involved in church and loved spending time with her family. Elaine grew up in Oregon and spent her adult life living in Sacramento, Kyburz, Napa, Salida and Rio Vista. Elaine was extremely proud of being of Finnish descent. Elaine will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Elaine was survived by her daughter Kristine Brown, son-in-law Russel Brown, son James Stenger, her daughter-in-law Kimberly Stenger, granddaughters Nicole Grube, Alexandria Stenger, Kyra Stenger, grandsons, Bradley Dante, Stephen Stenger, Kyle Dante, Dominic Stenger, great grandsons Jared Stenger, Bobby Wilson, Jase Grube, sister Elma Long, brother Ed Rova and sister Yvonne Rova. Elaine was preceded in her death by her mother and father Jennie Haverinen Rova and Ernest Edward Rova.
The family is asking instead of any gifts or well wishes, that anyone reading this reach out to your family and friends and tell them that they are loved.