Elaine Noble (nee Gates)

1932 - 2022

Elaine Noble (nee Gates) was born in Oakland and passed away June 20, 2022 in Vacaville. Her parents Gertrude (nee Newman) and Clifford Gates raised her with half siblings, Clifford and twins, Jack and Jean. Elaine graduated from University High School in 1949. She married Bill Noble in December 1950, just before he was stationed in Korea in the Army Air Corp. Bill later attended San Francisco State University while Elaine supported his academic efforts and helped him earn an undergraduate and two Master's degrees. Bill and Elaine had two children: Cynthia, born just before Bill started college, and Kendall, born just before Bill graduated.

In 1964 the Nobles moved to St. Helena. Elaine returned to work and became a personnel manager for Napa State Hospital, a career that lasted 20 years. She enjoyed regular reunions with her many coworkers.

Following Ken's high school graduation, they moved to Vacaville. They were great friends with Barbara and Lyle Welch and their extended family. They enjoyed Cal football games, the cabin at Clear Lake, a trailer trip around the United States and excursions to Mexico. Bill and Elaine enjoyed their retirement years before his passing on their 50th wedding anniversary in 2000.

Elaine was very supportive of her mother, her in-laws, her children and the grandkids, hosting countless birthday, holiday and pool parties.

Elaine was active in local bridge groups, the Saturday Club, the Buck foundation and the Vacaville Museum.

Elaine enjoyed a rich family life and is survived by her children: Cynthia Lane and Kendall Noble; daughter-in-law, Mavis Noble; five grandchildren: Leah Jaeger, William Jaeger, William Noble, Chester Noble and Leslie Noble; and great-granddaughter, Charlee Jaeger.

A private remembrance will be held next year. Donations in her memory can be made to the Vacaville Museum.