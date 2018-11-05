1928—2018
Eldon T. Hutchison (Hutch) died peacefully in his sleep on November 1, 2018, in Napa, California, at the age of 90.
Hutch is survived by his wife of 66 years, Clara, children, Robert (Claudia), Kathleen (Michael) Fontana, and Karen Calhoun, grandchildren, Rebecca (Geoff) Gates, Steven (Jamie) Fontana, Benjamin (Laurel) Hutchison, Gregory (Sierra) Fontana, Alyssa (Lawrence) Black, Matthew Fontana, Jonathan Hutchison, and Molly Calhoun, as well as great-grandchildren, Delaney Gates, Cooper Fontana, Fiona Gates, Scarlett Fontana, Grayson Gates, Carter Hutchison, and Ingrid Fontana.
Hutch, a proud Cousin Jack, was born on April 24, 1928, in Grass Valley California, to Melita and Harold Hutchison. His family had lived in the area since the California Gold Rush, they were gold miners and later owned businesses such as Grass Valley Hardware and Dickerman Drugstore in Nevada City. Hutch moved to Napa in 1944 and served an apprenticeship at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for 2 years before serving in the the US Navy from 1946 to 1948. He is a WWII Veteran. After serving in the Navy, Hutch returned to Mare Island and worked another 35 years before retiring in 1983.
Hutch married Clara May Warner on May 25, 1952, in Napa. After raising their family and retiring, they enjoyed traveling, and spending time with their grandchildren. Hutch was an avid woodworker and antique furniture restorer. He took pride in his garden and was an accomplished handyman, always fixing things around his house, which led to a post-retirement job at Napa Valley Physical Therapy.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Tulocay Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm. Burial will be on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 11:00 am with Rev. David Hamilton of Napa Valley Lutheran Church officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Hutch’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Star Mining Museum (Nevada County Historical Society) www.nevadacountyhistory.org. Condolences can be sent to www.tulocaycemetary.org.