Eleanor Greig

1926—2018
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, for Eleanor Grace Greig, 91, of Napa.
A native Californian, she was born Aug. 30, 1926, in Selma. She earned her bachelor and master’s degrees at Sonoma State University and taught elementary school for 30 years, retiring as a reading specialist from the Vallejo City Unified School District.
A member of Soroptimist International, she served on its Women’s Opportunity Award (scholarship) committee. She participated in the women’s group service projects of the United Methodist Church in both Napa and Forestville, where she had a cabin. She volunteered at the Community Projects Foundation and the Methodist Church’s Community Store in Napa. She also belonged to the American Volkssports Association-Sacramento Walking Sticks, where she enjoyed many walks with her brother, daughter and son-in-law. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, sewing, working with stained glass, painting, swimming and tracing genealogy.
Survivors include three daughters, Elene (Monty) Lee of Oakland; Nancy (Bruce) Calkins of Elk Grove and Genele (Michael) Rhoads of Vacaville; a brother, Lawrence Lundeen of Ventura; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Grace Lundeen; her husband of 51 years, Gene C. Greig; a brother, Gerald Lundeen; and two grandchildren, Greigory Tarl Calkins and Brandi Renee Rhoads.
The 2 p.m. Saturday service on August 11th will be at First United Methodist Church, 625 Randolph Street, Napa. Inurnment will be private at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo. Memorial donations may be made to the California State Parks Foundation (calparks.org) or Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org).