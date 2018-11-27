1931—2018
Eleanor May (Wylie) Pardini was born in San Francisco, California on May 8, 1931 to Ronald and Margaret Wylie and lived a full and blessed life until November 22, 2018 when she passed away surrounded by family and loved ones. Eleanor graduated from George Washington High School in 1948, worked at Bank of America at 3rd and Market St. for 8 years, from 1948 until 1957. In 1956 Eleanor married her loving husband Angelo John Pardini who has been her husband for 62 years. A few years after starting a family Angelo and Eleanor relocated to the Napa Valley where Eleanor continued devotion to her family. She volunteered at Queen of the Valley Hospital for 7 years and volunteered at the Senior Center once a month with health care for 6 years.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Angelo John Pardini; her children: Carol Svendsen, Kathy Means, Edward Pardini, Nancy Estes and Joseph Pardini; her son-in-laws: Chuck Svendsen, Dana Means, and Rick Estes; her daughter-in-law Sylvia Pardini; her grandchildren: Forrest (and wife Andrea), Danielle, Justin, Dillon, Ryan, Francesca and Matthew; her great-grandchildren: Bo and Everett; and her many loved nieces and nephews and their children.
Eleanor will be most remembered for her loving smile and warm welcoming style, along with her sense of humor. Most everyone she ever met was greeted with a hug. She loved nothing better than gathering around the family table with extended family and friends to share a lovingly prepared meal, which will be remembered and treasured by her entire family. She also enjoyed casino trips, playing Solitaire and Chinese Checkers and reading books.
Celebration of Life will be held on December 5, 2018 at 11:00 am at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made in honor of Eleanor to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, Molly’s Angels, or a charity of your choice. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.