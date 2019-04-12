Elenka Pauline Niehaus

1923—2019
On April 10th, 2019, the angels came for Elenka Niehaus. She left her loved ones of natural causes at the age of 95, surrounded by family and looking out at the beautiful gardens of her Napa home.
Born in London, England in 1923, she met her future husband, LeRoy, during the difficult days of World War II. She spent many nights in London bomb shelters during the Blitz, while Leroy would go on to participate in the D-Day landings to free
Europe from tyranny. They married in 1944 and moved to the U.S. where Elenka became an American citizen and embodied the can-do spirit of that Greatest Generation, raising a family in the promising state of California.
Preceded in heaven by her husband, she continued to celebrate life and love through her three children, Ingrid Niehaus (husband Roger Neiley,) Kristin Einberger and Dana Niehaus. Then came grandchildren Alisha Berger (husband Daniel), Derek Einberger (wife Jen), Rose McLucas (husband Sean) and Scott Einberger (wife Andria Hayes Birchler). The arrival of great grandchildren, Crosby, Sutton and Grayson Einberger, Oliver Berger and Mari and Cosetta McLucas completed her circle of life as a loving matriarch.
The family wishes to pay special tribute to Alena Vunakece, Elenka’s wonderful caregiver for over a year before her passing, who was by her side during the last difficult weeks. Much credit also goes to Collabria Hospice of Napa and in particular Jean Arrington and Tammy Jaffe. Their care and loving made a difficult time much easier for Elenka and her family.
There are many touching ways her family would describe Elenka, but her lasting legacy was focused on her love of them and her ethics, teaching them right from wrong. She strived to always do what was right herself and constantly displayed sincere love and caring for all those she met. That wonderful attitude was both her legacy and her religion.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in early May when the whole family can coordinate schedules to be together, which is the way she would have wanted it.
Elenka’s ashes will live eternally with LeRoy’s in Tulocay Cemetary in Napa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa 94559. Messages to the family can be sent c/o Ingrid.niehaus1/@gmail.com