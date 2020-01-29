Elizabeth Ann Sullivan

1949—2019
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Sullivan died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Napa. Libby was born in Kansas City, MO, and spent her childhood there, she later moved with her family to the Washington, D.C. area, where she lived for many years. Recipient of a bachelor of arts degree from Portland State Univ. in Oregon, she later became involved in the art & film scenes in Los Angeles, Aspen, and San Francisco, and the nonprofit community in Aspen, accumulating a wide circle of friends and admirers along the way. Libby spent most of her time in Aspen over the last 30 years, before moving permanently to Napa in 2016. She is survived by six siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, and many loving friends across the country. Libby will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, optimism and beauty; she will be forever missed.