1924—2018
Elizabeth (Betty) Virgene Sweet, 94, of Napa, passed into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on December 31, 2018 surrounded by her family. Betty was born October 11, 1924 to Alexander McGillivray and Rosella Bernadine McGillivray in Bowbells, North Dakota. Elizabeth McGillivray met and married her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Sweet on September 20, 1944 in Anacortes, Washington. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Sweet, her son Robert Allen Sweet, daughter Susan Ann Parsons as well as grandchildren Anthony Fontana, Meghan Sweet and Vernon McDaniel. She was also the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Our mother leaves behind her 8 children: Jennifer Sroufe, Martin Sweet, Michael Sweet and wife Linda, David Sweet, JoAnne McGraw and husband Doug, Andrew Sweet and wife Kathleen, Angela Perdigao and husband Victor, and Alexander Sweet and wife Lorena. Additionally, she is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was not only our mother, but a pillar of the St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church community, serving in many roles for the parish since 1967. She also served Napa through her outreach work as founder of Birthright of Napa, established in 1977. Betty remained active in her volunteer work not only within the parish, but also with organizations such as the Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministries and she was an active member of YLI. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends until her final days.
A visitation is scheduled at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 4:00pm until the Rosary at 7:00pm.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa. Burial will take place at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright of Napa, 1447 4th St. Napa, CA 94559. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com