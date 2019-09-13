Elizabeth (Betty) Winfrey (Burch)

1922—2019
Our sweet Aunt Betty passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2019 at the age of 97 years old. She was born to Joseph and Ima Burch at their home on Randolph Street in Napa. In 1939, she graduated from Napa Union High School. One year later, she married Herb Winfrey of Napa. It was a beautiful backyard wedding at her parents’ home. They had no children. Uncle Herb passed away in 1988 after 48 years of marriage.
Aunt Betty was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Burch; sister, Lorraine Price; niece, Jackie Price; and nephews, Joseph Burch and Michael Price.
Aunt Betty was a caring Godmother to JudiAnn DelBiggio, Cindy Radi Huntly, Darcy Radi Sims and Erika Radi Dooly. She was also a wonderful aunt to Jerry Burch (Sally), Greg Price (Nancy), Tim Price (Kim), Bill Cox (Gail) and many great nieces and nephews.
Growing up she was active in Rainbow Girls assembly #7 of Napa and received the Rainbow Cross of Colors. Aunt Betty was also involved with The Silver Spray Order of Eastern Star and with Rebecca’s.
Aunt Betty worked for 14 years at Cameron shirt factory and 25 years as a bookkeeper at the Napa State Hospital. After retirement, she and uncle Herb moved to Hidden Valley Lake where she resided for 34 years. Aunt Betty loved to volunteer at the Local Fire Sirens, Stonehouse Historical Society as well as the Middletown senior center.
Aunt Betty’s smile would light up any room and she will be truly missed by all of us. At the request of our aunt, there will be no services. Our family would like to thank Collabria Hospice for helping us through this journey.