Elizabeth Marie Honey

1941—2019
Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Honey passed away in Napa, on June 7,2019 after a lengthy illness. She was 78.
She is survived by her children, Don Honey and Paige Sherwood Honey of Napa, sister Mary McEwan (John) of Yelm Washington, brother Grant Sullens of Yuma Arizona and her three granddaughters, Alyssa Meyers (Ross), Alexandra Honey, and Kendall Sherwood, all of Napa. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in Nampa, Idaho on June 4, 1941 to George and Elizabeth Sullens. She came to California as a child and attended schools in Sacramento and Oakland. She graduated from Grant Union High where at the age of 14 she met her husband to be of nearly 60 years, Don Honey.
She worked for several years at DMV in Sacramento, and later as a long term accountant an Napa State Hospital. Between those two jobs she raised two children and was a wonderful homemaker. Betty was known for her cooking and baking skills. She could always whip up a meal on a moments notice and once threw a party for the entire Napa High football team after a game.
Betty enjoyed all kinds of cooking and crafts. She was a great seamstress which came in handy when she would make clothes and costumes for her granddaughters. She was heavily involved in school activities and events and was the ultimate elementary school room mother.
Some of Betty’s greatest joys in life were the activities involving her granddaughters. She went to every soccer game and every school activity for each of them. She and Don turned their backyard into a playground for the girls and spent countless hours there with them. She was affectionately known and loved as Nana and lived up to that name every day.
Betty also enjoyed traveling with Don, having the opportunity to travel all over the world. Her favorite places were Tahiti and Fiji, and she loved the Mediterranean and China.