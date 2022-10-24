Elizabeth Wright

Elizabeth Anne Wright, 80, a life-long resident of Napa, passed away peacefully at a local hospital, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Born April 14, 1942, in Napa's Parks Victory Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Homer Lee Wade and Geraldine Stallings Wade. Elizabeth was a 1960 graduate of Napa High School, attended nursing program at Santa Rosa Junior College and worked at family owned Rosemont Convalescent Home in Napa. Beth returned to her studies later in life and received her AA degree in Social and Behavioral Science in 1989. June 24, 1961 she was married to Jimmie Ray Wright. After seeing her five children through school, Elizabeth worked for almost twenty years at Napa's Safeway store as a clerk and often bookkeeper and cashier.

Elizabeth's true passion was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She took great pride in having provided day care for many of her grandchildren and in having been an integral part of their growing up. In her van, grandma would whisk the kids away on a road trip to see the Russian River, see the majestic redwoods, or enjoy times camping away from home. The entire family could count, without fail, on a card from Mom or Grandma on the special occasions of birthdays, anniversaries, and the milestones in life.

Elizabeth is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-one years, Jimmie Wright; five children: Rebecca "Beki" Vonasek, Jimmie Wright, Thomas Wright, Deborah “Debbie” Baker, and Brenda Forbyn; brother Homer Wade; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings: Nancy Soloway, Lee Wade, and Delbert Wade.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Disabled American Veterans, P.O Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675.

Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel is serving the family and friends may offer condolences online at treadwaywigger.com.