Elmer James Geist and Gwen Geist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1932—2020

Elmer James Geist, age 93, passed away on August 26, 2020 in his home in Napa, California. Following him three days later was his wife Gwen Geist, age 88, on August 29, 2020.

Elmer was born October 27, 1926 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The fourth of five children to Fred Geist and Katherine Befus. Gwen was born July 19, 1932 to Kenneth Wiley and Lois Shaver. Gwen was one of five children.

Elmer was an accomplished athlete in high school, graduating in 1945. He joined the army in 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1947 after serving in Germany. Elmer worked on a family farm until attending barber school in Denver, Colorado in 1948, and worked as a barber in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He continued to work as a barber for 65 years, retiring on April 27, 2013. In his time, Elmer’s hobbies included golfing, and pitching in a church softball league in Vallejo. He also enjoyed cars very much, having owned a 1940 Ford Convertible, 1955 and 1957 Thunderbirds, a 1964 Corvair, a 1965 Corvette, a 1967 Mustang, and a 1969 Camero.

Gwen attended beauty school in 1956, and worked at Cameo Beauty Salon in Vallejo, California until retiring after 55 years.