1929—2018
Elsebeth Neilsen Schoenberger, author of acclaimed novel Birgette’s war, a novel chronicling the Danish resistance to Nazi occupation, died of lymphonic cancer on August 17th 2018.
Elsebeth was 11 when the Nazi’s invaded and occupied Denmark and she was an active preteen member of the Danish Resistance, often risking her life to courier weapons and intel between anti nazi Danish forces. Elsebeth recounted that she was shot during one episode, when German soldiers started firing on Danish citizens in retaliation to Danish Resistance members injuring German soldiers.Having been injured in her arm, and head, Elsebeth would often show the scars and joke, telling her surprised friends she had a ‘eventful childhood’ Her book, which describes the terror she endured during the war years became popular with young and old alike and in her early 80’s, she found herself being booked for speaking engagements, much to her delight. Before Elsebeth’s book, there were few references to the Danish Resistance Movement of WW2.
A natural linguist with Masters degree’s in both English and Literature, Elsebeth could speak 5 languages and read Nordic Runes.
She was a much beloved member of the hospitality community as a tour guide since 1991.
Elsebeth was married to Dr. T.L Schoenberger M.D. for 52 years. Dr Schoenberger died in 2010.
Dr. Schoenberger was a psychiatrist and former treasurer of the International Psychiatric Association.
Elsebeth’s daughter Karen died in 2004.
Elsebeth leaves two surviving children. Thomas Schoenberger, a noted composer, cryptographer and historical researcher, and Stephen Schoenberger, a lab researcher in the immunology field, specializing in cancer research.
She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Wolfgang and Max.
In her last decade on earth, Elsebeth met Louis Kaplan, fell in love and married. They traveled, entertained and had a delightful time together.