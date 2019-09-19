Elsie M. (Bobst) Gaver , 88, a resident of Yountville, since 2007, died at home on September 4th, 2019. Elsie was born on July 5, 1931, to Isaac and Mary Schneider, in Bakersfield, CA.
Elsie was a resident of Yountville with her husband, Paul, from 2007-2014, when he passed away. She stayed in Yountville, close to her family. She loved playing the piano and organ, making quilts, and enjoyed talking, laughing, and visiting, with her friends at the Retirement Estates. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Elsie is survived by her daughters, Judy Withrow (Doug), and Susan Duenas (Joe); 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service is scheduled for September 28th, 2019 at 3P.M. at the Yountville SDA Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville, CA 94599.