1933—2020

Elvera “Jean” Williams passed away peacefully at home on April 4th at the age of 86. She was born in Olathe, Colorado, the youngest of 7 children. Jean graduated from Montrose High School in 1951. After High School, her first job was as a telephone operator in Montrose. She transferred to Napa, California in 1953, where she met and married Albert Ray Williams. After leaving the work force to start a family, she returned in 1968 to Napa Valley College as an Accounts Payable Clerk, retiring after 22 years in 1989. Al, her husband of 54 years, passed away in 2005.

After retirement, Jean and Al travelled. They took many trips with their RV group, went on 3 cruises, and visited many countries in Europe, as well as Canada and Mexico. One of her favorite trips was to Dawson Creek, Canada, and then on to Haines, Alaska.

She is survived by her two children, Bruce Williams and Karen Sachs, who were residing with her at the time of her death. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews for whom she had a special bond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.