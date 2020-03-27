Elwin F. Clemons

1934—2020

Elwin Foster Clemons (Clem) 85, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Mr. Clemons was born in Boynton, Oklahoma November 29, 1934. At the age of 8 he and his family migrated to Napa, California just after the dustbowl.

Elwin (Clem) graduated from Napa Union High now called Napa High School. Later he received his Associates Degree from Solano Community College. He began work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard as a welder and retired as a General Forman in 1989.

Elwin and lifetime friend Charlie Springer joined the National Guard Reserves at Fort Ord Artillery Division, in Monterey, California. He served proudly until Honorably Discharged in 1958.

Elwin met, fell in love and married Wilma Gean Wylie. Wilma had two daughters Brenda Wylie (Bandy) and Charline Wylie (Beccia) from a previous marriage. Elwin loved and raised them as if they were his own. Elwin and Wilma together had two boys, Jay Clemons and Jack Clemons. Elwin’s family meant everything to him. He made sure the family took summer camping trips, fishing excursions, outings at the coast and yearly trips to visit family in Oklahoma.