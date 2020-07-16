Emilio Velazquez Garcia

Emilio transitioned into heaven just a few days before his 97th birthday, surrounded by his loving family and faithful canine companions (Pinto Bean and Chiquita Banana). He was born in Ajijic, Chapala, Jalisco, México to Valente Velazquez Romero and Sipriana Garcia Rivera and married his beautiful wife, Maria del Carmen Velazquez in Santa Maria Tequepexpan, Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. Together as devout Catholics, they would build a family of 13 children. Emilio emigrated to the United States through the Bracero Program to Napa, California. He was proud of his indigenous and immigrant roots and ingrained the value of social justice in his family.

Emilio, affectionately known as “Apa” or “Abuelito,” was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen and his children, Valente, Fernando, and Carmen. He is survived by his children: Emilio (Rosario), Sergio (Eustolia), Carmen, Margarita, Elena (Michael), Consuelo (David), Luisa (Luis), Fernando (Steve), Bernardo, and Alejandro. His legacy includes 29 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He leaves us with his poems, his folklore, and favorite Bible teachings, tools that will help his family grow in strength and unity. As we said to him with every goodbye during our family fiestas: “Adios Abuelito, el guapo de Ajijic.”