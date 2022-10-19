Emily Marie Fahey

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of our daughter and sister, Emily Fahey. She was the mother of two, Audrianna, 11, and Alaina, 4. She is also survived by her mother Terri, father Patrick, grandmother Mary, sister Kelly, brother-in-law Maui, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Emily was very artistic, had a great love of animals, and was passionate about music and a free spirit. Emily was also a donor. We hope that a piece of her can live on to enrich the life of someone else.

She was pre-deceased by her grandfather Gary, and her brother Brad whom she missed dearly. She will join them in the wall at Tulocay cemetery in Napa. We are sure she would love a visit on her birthday from those who loved her.