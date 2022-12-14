Our beloved mother, Emily Schmidt, passed away peacefully in her home on December 8, 2022. She was surrounded by her daughters and family; she was 88.

Emily was born in San Francisco, CA, to Jean and Tom Tessier. She lived in California her entire life. Emily met husband Paul Schmidt at Kaiser Hospital while he was visiting his father. She was a lovely, young woman in nurse's training. They swept each other off their feet and were happily married for thirty-nine years until Paul's death in 1993.

Emily is mourned by her three daughters: Carla Stanley (Mike Stanley), Lisa Greenlee (Tim Greenlee), and Marty Moody (Berry Moody). She is also survived by six grandchildren: John Jr., Paul, Jessica, Trevor, Nicholas, and Benjamin; and five great-grandchildren: John III, Julian, Charlie, Michael, and Maverick.

Emily had many interests: gardening, cooking, Mahjong, PEO, traveling the world, League of Women Voters, Girl Scouts, and listening to NPR. Emily contributed to the various communities in which she lived as a volunteer in many ways. She was a volunteer with Collabria Care, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, her church, community theatre among many others. She was a Gold Girl Scout, and her legacy in Scouting has spanned four generations!

She instilled the importance of volunteerism in her daughters and friends as well.

Emily leaves so many friends in the Napa community. She was well known in her neighborhood as a resident since 1980. Those who met her describe her as a thoughtful, generous and loving friend. This was a source of joy for her.

A Celebration of Life will be in the spring when the sun is shining and the flowers are blooming.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Collabria Care of Napa, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, Girl Scouts of Northern California or your favorite nonprofit.