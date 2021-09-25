Eric Grayson Yarborough

In 1985 when the Napa Valley School District searched for a writer to create a textbook for their newly designed mobile computer lab, Eric applied for the job and was put under contract. When his contract ended, the district hired him to train teachers how to effectively use the mobile lab for their classrooms. During this teacher training period, Eric was hired to use the mobile lab to teach students at various schools in the Napa Valley and at UC Berkeley's School of Education. Designed and built by NVUSD's bus maintenance department, the mobile computer was the first in the state of California and, possibly, the nation.

While teaching computer skills to elementary school students, Eric discovered a love for teaching and decided on another career change. He returned to U.C. Berkeley and earned teaching credentials for both high school and elementary school education. His first teaching position was as a 5th grade teacher at Donaldson Way Elementary School in American Canyon. He also taught 5th and 6th grades at Irene Snow Elementary and algebra at Silverado Middle School. He often said that, of all his careers, teaching was his most rewarding vocation. He treasured his contact with his students and the wonderful relationships he had with the teaching community.